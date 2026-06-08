The Conservation Cafe - Jackson

Join the monthly Conservation Cafe with the Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance.

We’ll provide coffee and light snacks. Bring your lunch if you’d like.

It is a time to learn, ask questions, and connect. Expect to see familiar faces, meet new friends, and discuss how to support conservation in Teton County.

We'll be covering the fate of Grand Targhee’s expansion plan, the Town Natural Resource Overlay, and other upcoming changes to land-use policy.