The Conservation Cafe - Jackson
The Conservation Cafe - Jackson
Join the monthly Conservation Cafe with the Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance.
We’ll provide coffee and light snacks. Bring your lunch if you’d like.
It is a time to learn, ask questions, and connect. Expect to see familiar faces, meet new friends, and discuss how to support conservation in Teton County.
We'll be covering the fate of Grand Targhee’s expansion plan, the Town Natural Resource Overlay, and other upcoming changes to land-use policy.
Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance
307-733-9417
info@jhalliance.org
Artist Group Info
rebecca@jhalliance.org
Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance
685 S. Cache St.JACKSON, Wyoming 83001
3077339417
rebecca@jhalliance.org