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The Center Presents: Preservation Hall Jazz Band - Jackson

Preservation Hall Jazz Band in Pirate's Alley

The Center Presents: Preservation Hall Jazz Band - Jackson

The legendary New Orleans jazz band brings their inimitable spirit and joie de vivre to Jackson's Center Theater. Preservation Hall Jazz Band has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 65 years, all while carrying it enthusiastically forward as a reminder that the history they were founded to preserve is a vibrantly living history.

Center for the Arts
$53 - $118
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Center for the Arts
307-733-4900
info@jhcenterforthearts.org
https://www.jhcenterforthearts.org/
Center for the Arts
240 S. Glenwood St
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
307 734 8956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org
http://www.jhcenterforthearts.org