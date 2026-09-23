Teton Repair Café - Jackson

Teton Repair Café is modeled after the international Repair Café movement, which works to keep treasured items out of the landfill while building skills and community along the way. Give your broken treasure a second chance at International Repair Day!

Bring one item, and volunteers will help you fix it. See the website to find out what we are fixing at the next event.

Examples of items we fix….

Clothing & Textile Repair

Bring torn clothing or clothing with missing buttons, Bring sweaters or socks needing darning

Jewelry Repair

Simple fixes replacing a broken clasp, soldering a snapped chain, or tightening loose gemstones

Lamp Repair

Bring your broken lamps, and we will work together to diagnose and fix

Small Appliances

Reduce waste, connect with the community and keep reusable goods in circulation.

We are seeking volunteers with repair skills.

Ready to Join the Volunteer Team?

Fill out the volunteer form at the website

Questions? Email repair@tetonresilience.org

