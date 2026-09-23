© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Teton Repair Café - Jackson

Teton Repair Café - Jackson

Teton Repair Café is modeled after the international Repair Café movement, which works to keep treasured items out of the landfill while building skills and community along the way. Give your broken treasure a second chance at International Repair Day!

Bring one item, and volunteers will help you fix it. See the website to find out what we are fixing at the next event.

Examples of items we fix….
Clothing & Textile Repair
Bring torn clothing or clothing with missing buttons, Bring sweaters or socks needing darning

Jewelry Repair
Simple fixes replacing a broken clasp, soldering a snapped chain, or tightening loose gemstones

Lamp Repair
Bring your broken lamps, and we will work together to diagnose and fix

Small Appliances

Reduce waste, connect with the community and keep reusable goods in circulation.

We are seeking volunteers with repair skills.
Ready to Join the Volunteer Team?
Fill out the volunteer form at the website
Questions? Email repair@tetonresilience.org

Teton County Library Auditorium
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Teton Resilience Network
3077322361
hello@tetonresilience.org
riverwindfoundation.org

Artist Group Info

https://sites.google.com/tetonresilience.org/tetonrepaircafe/teton-repair-cafe
Teton County Library Auditorium
125 Virginian Ln
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
https://tclib.org/