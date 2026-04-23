Teton House Concert: The Harp’s Voice - Wilson

Join Atlanta Symphony Principal Harpist Elisabeth Remy Johnson for an evening of transcendent beauty. Renowned for her tireless advocacy for women composers, Johnson brings the harp’s delicate resonance into the warmth of a home environment. This unique opportunity to witness the greatness of a true orchestral legend firsthand is not to be missed.

Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp

Thank you to our hosts for this Teton House Concert, Charles & Michele Goodman.

These one-of-a-kind social and musical experiences include a cocktail hour, performance and time to mingle with world-class musicians. The address for this concert’s venue will be shared with ticket holders prior to the event.