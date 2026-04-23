Teton House Concert: Stradivarius Spotlighted - Wilson

This event is sold out. To join the waitlist, please call the Box Office at 307.733.1128.

Festival musicians David Coucheron (Concertmaster, Atlanta Symphony), Susan Gulkis Assadi (former Principal Viola, Seattle Symphony), and Silver Ainomäe (Associate Principal Cello, Minnesota Orchestra) come together for an intimate program of string trios. These exceptional artists offer an unfiltered look at the passion, interplay and elegance that define world-class chamber music.

David Coucheron, violin

Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola

Silver Ainomäe, cello

Thank you to our hosts for this Teton House Concert, Carolyn Vaughan & John Massucco.

These one-of-a-kind social and musical experiences include a cocktail hour, performance and time to mingle with world-class musicians. The address for this concert’s venue will be shared with ticket holders prior to the event.