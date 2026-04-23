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Teton House Concert: In Harmony - Teton Village

Teton House Concert: In Harmony - Teton Village

This event is sold out. To join the waitlist, please call the Box Office at 307.733.1128.

Tanner and Caroline Jorden demonstrate an unmatched synchronicity that earned them top honors at the MTNA National Chamber Music Competition. This program highlights their partnership, blending Tanner’s fierce technical command with Caroline’s sophisticated, lyrical violin tone. Together, they’ll share their love of the chamber music experience in this first installment of the Teton House Concert Series, presenting world-class music in unforgettable private homes.

Tanner Jorden, piano
Caroline Jorden, violin

Private Home, Shooting Star
$150
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
Private Home, Shooting Star
in
Teton Village, Wyoming 83025