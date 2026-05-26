Syria-Lebanon Workshop and Luncheon - Laramie

UPC is hosting a Syria-Lebanon Workshop and Luncheon.

This is a presentation by Pastor Bob and Holly Gerrard who are reporting on their recent trip to Lebanon as part of the delegation of the Syria Lebanon Partnership Network (SLPN). They met with SLPN's partners in the region (The National Evangelical Synod of Syria and Lebanon, the Compassionate Protestant Society, and the Near East School of Theology).

The Wyoming Presbytery supports several programs through these partnerships. Join us to hear the Gerrards' first-hand accounts of what they witnessed and what actions they recommend. A Lebanese luncheon will precede the workshop.

Registration is required at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508044CABA928A7FE3-63649160-lebanon .