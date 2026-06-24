Summer Opening Reception - Casper
Summer Opening Reception - Casper
Celebrate the opening night of four new exhibitions at The Nicolaysen Art Museum. Guests are invited to explore:
• Ordinary Presence: The Everyday of Ikčé
• Pink Ladies: Robyn Tsinnajinnie
• Rocky Mountain Women: The Grand Banquet Table
• Zachary Pullen- Mick: A Life Well Lived Wyoming’s Code
All are welcome.
The Nicolaysen Art Museum
$5 per person | $10 per family | Free for NIC Members
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Nicolaysen Art Museum
(307) 235-5247
ty@thenic.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum
400 E Collins DrCasper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 235-5247
ty@thenic.org