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Summer Opening Reception - Casper

Summer Opening Reception - Casper

Celebrate the opening night of four new exhibitions at The Nicolaysen Art Museum. Guests are invited to explore:
• Ordinary Presence: The Everyday of Ikčé
• Pink Ladies: Robyn Tsinnajinnie
• Rocky Mountain Women: The Grand Banquet Table
• Zachary Pullen- Mick: A Life Well Lived Wyoming’s Code
All are welcome.

The Nicolaysen Art Museum
$5 per person | $10 per family | Free for NIC Members
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Nicolaysen Art Museum
(307) 235-5247
ty@thenic.org
www.thenic.org

Artist Group Info

marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum
400 E Collins Dr
Casper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 235-5247
ty@thenic.org
www.thenic.org