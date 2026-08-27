STRIDE Learning Center 4th Annual Corn Hole Tournament - Cheyenne

The STRIDE Learning Center tournament will feature corn hole competitions and raffle baskets.

STRIDE Learning Center has been supporting kids and their families since 1973.

Additionally: 85% of STRIDE's operational budget is from a state competitive grant. STRIDE receives approximately 7% from federal funds governed by I.D.E.A. STRIDE must locally raise 3% of the state amount to meet a contractual obligation. Fundraising, donations, and in-kind contributions and essential to STRIDE Learning Center.

