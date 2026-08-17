Stargaze with Laramie Audubon
Stargaze with Laramie Audubon
Join Laramie Audubon Society at the Harry C Vaughan Planetarium for an evening of stargazing! We will begin with a special live show at the Planetarium, "Losing the Dark: Wyoming Skies", followed by opportunities to head to the rooftop and look through observatory telescopes (weather permitting) and onto Prexy's Pasture to stargaze and munch on Astronaut Ice Cream and other snacks! Please bring a blanket if you have one and plan to stay for stargazing.
University of Wyoming Harry C Vaughan Planetarium
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie Audubon Society
(307) 721-3910
laramie.audubon@gmail.com
University of Wyoming Harry C Vaughan Planetarium
265 North 9th Street, in the Physical Sciences BuildingLaramie, Wyoming 82072