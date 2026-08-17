Stargaze with Laramie Audubon

Join Laramie Audubon Society at the Harry C Vaughan Planetarium for an evening of stargazing! We will begin with a special live show at the Planetarium, "Losing the Dark: Wyoming Skies", followed by opportunities to head to the rooftop and look through observatory telescopes (weather permitting) and onto Prexy's Pasture to stargaze and munch on Astronaut Ice Cream and other snacks! Please bring a blanket if you have one and plan to stay for stargazing.