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Small Favors with Cory McDaniel Duo - Casper

Small Favors with Cory McDaniel Duo - Casper

Small Favors features Colorado Music Hall of Famer Chris Daniels, Grammy Nominee and former Pure Prairie League and Firefall member Mark Oblinger and veteran vocalist/co-writer Linda Lawson. The music is drawn from Chris’s Better Days album and Magic Music catalog, Mark’s High Water Line and The River releases, PLUS a select sampling of socially forward songs from Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan and others that perfectly describe much of what we see in our country today. The Cory McDaniel Duo will open the concert.

CitiWerks
Ad $13, Sr $12, $7 St/Teachers, $5 12 &amp; Under
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Mon, 24 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ARTCORE
307-265-1564
artcorewy@aol.com
https://artcorewy.com/mec-events/the-tremors/

Artist Group Info

Small Favors
artcorewyo@gmail.com
markoblinger.com
CitiWerks
162 S. Wolcott
Casper, Wyoming 82601
3072651564
artcorewyo@gmail.com
artcorewy.com