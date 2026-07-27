Small Favors with Cory McDaniel Duo - Casper

Small Favors features Colorado Music Hall of Famer Chris Daniels, Grammy Nominee and former Pure Prairie League and Firefall member Mark Oblinger and veteran vocalist/co-writer Linda Lawson. The music is drawn from Chris’s Better Days album and Magic Music catalog, Mark’s High Water Line and The River releases, PLUS a select sampling of socially forward songs from Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan and others that perfectly describe much of what we see in our country today. The Cory McDaniel Duo will open the concert.