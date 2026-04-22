Small Business Showcase - Cheyenne
Small Business Showcase - Cheyenne
You are invited to attend a networking event featuring small business owners in Laramie County. Hear pitches from local small business owners, share your passion with an audience, and get to know your neighbors!
If you would like to present your business, email Kenny Overby at koverby@uwyo.edu by September 1st. Please note, we will only have one business presentation per industry so sign-up early!
Laramie County Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming SBDC Network
(307) 343-0925
wsbdc@uwyo.edu
Laramie County Library
2200 Pioneer AveCheyenne, Wyoming 82001