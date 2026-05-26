Slow Food in the Tetons People's Market - Jackson

The People's Market Wednesdays, June 3 – September 23 | 4:00–7:00pm | Center for the Arts Lawn, Jackson

Shop local at Slow Food in the Tetons weekly farmers market, featuring 30+ local growers, ranchers, prepared foods, and artisans. A community gathering space to connect with your neighbors and the people behind your food! Free and open to all. Weekly vendor map, special market events and more can be found at tetonslowfood.org/summer-peoples-market/.