Slow Food in the Tetons People's Market - Jackson
Slow Food in the Tetons People's Market - Jackson
The People's Market Wednesdays, June 3 – September 23 | 4:00–7:00pm | Center for the Arts Lawn, Jackson
Shop local at Slow Food in the Tetons weekly farmers market, featuring 30+ local growers, ranchers, prepared foods, and artisans. A community gathering space to connect with your neighbors and the people behind your food! Free and open to all. Weekly vendor map, special market events and more can be found at tetonslowfood.org/summer-peoples-market/.
The Center of the Arts
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Sep 23, 2026.
Event Supported By
Slow Food in the Tetons
4065797852
tetonslowfood@gmail.com
The Center of the Arts
240 S Glenwood StreetJackson, Wyoming 83001
734-8956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org