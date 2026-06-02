Silent Movie "The Bat". A comedy mystery with live music by Dave Niemann - Cheyenne
Silent Movie "The Bat". A comedy mystery with live music by Dave Niemann - Cheyenne
Silent Movie, "The Bat". A 1926 comedy, mystery. Live music accompaniment with Dave Niemann.
Historic Atlas Theatre
$10
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Atlas Theatre
8182312129
susandianeus@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
susandianeus@yahoo.com
Historic Atlas Theatre
211 West LincolnwayCheyenne, Wyoming 82001
(307) 638-6543
cltpinfo@cheyennelittletheatre.org