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Silent Movie starring Buster Keaton - Cheyenne

Silent Movie starring Buster Keaton - Cheyenne

Silent Movie, a comedy starring Buster Keaton titled "Seven Chances" with live musical accompaniment from local organist Dave Neimann. Fundraiser for the Historic Atlas Theater.

"A man must marry by 7pm in order to inherit millions of dollars."

Historic Atlas Theatre
$10
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of the Atlas Theatre
8182312129
susandianeus@yahoo.com
www.cheyennelittletheatre.org

Artist Group Info

susandianeus@yahoo.com
Historic Atlas Theatre
211 West Lincolnway
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
(307) 638-6543
cltpinfo@cheyennelittletheatre.org
https://www.cheyennelittletheatre.org/