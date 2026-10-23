Shop Early for the Holidays - Cheyenne
Shop Early for the Holidays - Cheyenne
Frontier United Methodist Church, 1888 East Four Mile Road, invites everyone to shop early for the holidays at their craft show on Saturday, November 7 from 9:00pm-3:00pm. The Shop Early for the Holidays Gift Sale features everything from handcrafted gift cards to outdoorsman gifts, holiday socks and wreaths to baked goods. Lunch will be available. For more information go to Facebook Frontierumc.
Frontier United Methodist Church
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Frontier United Methodist Church
307-778-3098
frontierumc@gmail.com
Frontier United Methodist Church
1888 E Four Mile RdCheyenne, Wyoming 82009
303-817-2519
sgf6076@bresnan.net