Shop Early for the Holidays - Cheyenne

Frontier United Methodist Church, 1888 East Four Mile Road, invites everyone to shop early for the holidays at their craft show on Saturday, November 7 from 9:00pm-3:00pm. The Shop Early for the Holidays Gift Sale features everything from handcrafted gift cards to outdoorsman gifts, holiday socks and wreaths to baked goods. Lunch will be available. For more information go to Facebook Frontierumc.