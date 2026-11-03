SCLT Welcome Center Program: Biscuits & Butter - Sheridan

Come to the table for a deliciously fun celebration of Wyoming’s dairy traditions!

Join Sheridan Community Land Trust for Biscuits & Butter, a hands-on, family-friendly event where you can discover how dairy products made their way from the farm to the family table.

Try your hand at churning homemade butter, learn about old-fashioned cream separators, and even give milking a goat a try! Then put your creativity to work at the Butter Bar, where you can mix up your own custom butter flavors to enjoy with freshly baked biscuits!

There’s plenty for the whole family to enjoy, including butter-making activities, a milk bottle toss, a butter ball race, and a chance to learn how dairy products and home cooking helped nourish generations of Wyoming families.

Whether you’re curious about how butter was made before modern conveniences or just looking for a fun Saturday outing with the kids, there’s something for everyone!

This event is free and open to all, and families are especially encouraged to attend. Come hungry, bring your curiosity, and get ready to churn up some fun!

Event Details

What: Biscuits & Butter: Churn Up Some Fun at Big Goose!

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: SCLT Welcome Center at Big Goose Natural Area, 14 Lane Lane, Sheridan, Wyoming

Admission: Free and open to all. Families encouraged!

Activities: Butter churning, goat milking, homemade biscuits, custom butter flavors, dairy demonstrations, old-fashioned games, and more.