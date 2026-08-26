SCLT Explore History: The Coal Camps of Sheridan County - Dayton
SCLT Explore History: The Coal Camps of Sheridan County - Dayton
Long before Sheridan County became known for its ranches and thriving communities, coal mining fueled the region’s economy and gave rise to dozens of bustling coal camps. Drawing on his research and article, The Coal Camps of Sheridan County, SCLT Director of History Kevin Knapp explores the history of these forgotten communities, the miners and their families who called them home, and their lasting impact on northeastern Wyoming. SCLT Explore History is free and open to all.
SCLT Explore History is a collaboration of The Hub on Smith, Tongue River Valley Community Center, and Sheridan Community Land Trust.
TRVCC Dayton
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sheridan Community Land Trust
(307) 673-4702
director@sheridanclt.org
TRVCC Dayton
1100 Main St.Dayton, Wyoming