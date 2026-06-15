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SCLT Explore History Saturday: Fort Mackenzie District Tour

Fort Mackenzie, Sheridan’s Fort

SCLT Explore History Saturday: Fort Mackenzie District Tour

Join Sheridan Community Land Trust for a guided exploration of one of Sheridan’s most significant historic places.

First established as a military outpost and later transformed into a veterans hospital, Fort Mackenzie has played an important role in the community for more than 125 years. During this special Explore History Saturday program, participants will discover the district’s rich history, striking architecture, and lasting impact on Sheridan through the eyes of VA Historian Thomas Hatch and VA Patient Advocate Connie Trentacosti, who will lead the tour.

When: Saturday, August 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon
Where: Meet at the Sheridan VA, Parking Lot 7 off Air Force Lane, in front of Building 61 (the auditorium)

The tour will involve walking outdoors through the Fort Mackenzie District. Please wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather.

This Explore History Saturday program is free to attend and open to all.

Sheridan VA Auditorium
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sheridan Community Land Trust
(307) 673-4702
director@sheridanclt.org
http://sheridanclt.org
Sheridan VA Auditorium
1898 Fort Road
Sheridan, Wyoming 82801
WyomingSBDC.org