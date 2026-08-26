SCLT Explore History: Goose Creek Walking Tour - Dayton

Join SCLT Director of History Kevin Knapp on a tour of sites located in the Historic Downtown Sheridan area with a focus on how Big Goose Creek was an essential natural resource for the valley’s early inhabitants, into the settlement era, and right up to today. Participants learn about the Big Goose Creek Buffalo Jump, Sheridan Brewery, Sheridan Manufacturing Company Flour Mill, the Mandel Cabin and Sheridan’s first cabin, and more! Walking distance is about 0.75 miles on paved sidewalks. SCLT Explore History is free and open to all.

This SCLT Explore History program will be held:

Wednesday, September 9, from 10 to 11:30 am

Tuesday, September 15, from 10:30 am to 12 noon

Both programs will meet at The Hub on Smith, Sheridan.

SCLT Explore History is a collaboration of The Hub on Smith, Tongue River Valley Community, and Sheridan Community Land Trust.