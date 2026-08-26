SCLT Discovery Session: Plein Air Sketching - Sheridan

Have you wanted to draw or sketch the stunning splendor of our landscape in its fall colors? Now you can! Randy Stout will help you discover the skills you need to capture what you see so you can keep it, enjoy it, and share it.

When: Wednesday, September 30, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Meet at SCLT Big Goose Natural Area (14 Lane Ln, Sheridan).

What to bring: Sketchbooks provided at no charge to registrants. Please bring drawing/sketching utensils and a lawn chair or blanket for however you prefer to sketch.

Free to attend, open to all.

Please sign-up for this SCLT Discovery Session below.