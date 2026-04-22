SCLT Discovery Session: Birding in the Bighorns - Story

This summer Saturday is sure to be “for the birds!”

Join the Bighorn Audubon Society and Sheridan Community Land Trust for a bird walk exploring the diverse habitats surrounding Spring Creek near the Story Fish Hatchery. From riparian areas to open spaces and forest edges, participants will have the opportunity to see and hear a variety of bird species while learning tips and tricks for identifying them in the field.

Along the way, members of the Bighorn Audubon Society will share birding techniques, identification skills, and information about the birds that call the Story area home.

The walk will begin at the Story Fish Hatchery. Participants should meet in the main parking lot before entering the hatchery grounds and are asked to avoid the nearby residence. The program will take place on public lands surrounding Spring Creek.

Please bring binoculars if you have them, along with water, comfortable walking shoes, and weather-appropriate clothing. To improve wildlife viewing opportunities, participants are encouraged to avoid wearing bright colors.

This Discovery Session is free to attend and open to all ages. RSVP is encouraged, but not required.

Come discover the birds, habitats, and natural beauty of the Story area with SCLT and the Bighorn Audubon Society. Sign up on our website.