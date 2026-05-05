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River Bash - Lander

River Bash - Lander

The Wyoming Outdoor Council's River Bash event is a celebration of Wyoming’s rivers, streams, and the healthy watersheds that sustain them. Join community members, conservationists, and outdoor enthusiasts for an evening of community and fun by the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River.

Expect live music, local beer, food trucks, a rubber ducky race, and a raffle with great prizes!

Lander City Park
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Wyoming Outdoor Council
307-332-7031
info@wyomingoutdoorcouncil.org
www.wyomingoutdoorcouncil.org
Lander City Park
405 Fremont Street
Lander, Wyoming 82520