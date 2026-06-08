RESET - Jackson

"Contemporary Dance Wyoming presents RESET, an evening of contemporary dance that explores transformation, transition, and the space between what was and what is becoming.

Featuring works by Babs Case, Gina Patterson, and Francesca Romo, RESET weaves together three distinct choreographic voices into a shared investigation of change. From moments of stillness and suspension to bold physical expression, each piece reflects on the act of beginning again, what it means to release, to reconfigure, and to move forward.

With striking visual elements and evocative staging, the performance moves through themes of thresholds, perception, and renewal. A door becomes a passage, light becomes architecture, and sound becomes a landscape with each element guiding both dancers and audience through cycles of presence and transformation.

In a world that rarely slows down, RESET offers a space to pause, reflect, and reconnect through movement. It is an invitation to witness not just performance, but also process, and to experience the beauty, tension, and possibility held within every new beginning."