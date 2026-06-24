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Ranchester's Semiquincentennial July 4th Celebration & Wife Carrying Championship

Ranchester's Semiquincentennial July 4th Celebration & Wife Carrying Championship

Celebrate the 250th signing of the Declaration of Independence with Wyoming Wife Carrying Championship Registration 2:30 Race at 3. Music by Cruisin' 4 to 6 and The Two Tracks from 6:30 to 8:30. Food and beer vendors, face painting. Sheridan County's only Fireworks Display at dusk at Tongue River Middle School.

Town Hall Park
02:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Town of Ranchester
3076552283
mayor@ranchesterwyoming.com
Ranchesterwyoming.com
Town Hall Park
145 Coffeen St.
Ranchester, Wyoming 82839
307-655-2283
mayor@ranchesterwy.gov
ranchesterwy.gov