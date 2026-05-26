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Rainbow Road Bar Crawl - Laramie

Rainbow Road Bar Crawl - Laramie

Celebrate the future of queer nightlife with our second annual Rainbow Road Bar Crawl! We're taking over downtown Laramie for a night of visibility, connection, and fun. Each stop along the crawl will be decked out in Pride colors, good vibes, and community spirit. 🌈

✨ Embrace the spirit of queer futurism as we imagine safer, bolder, more inclusive spaces after dark. Dress up, bring friends, and raise a glass to queer joy!

Downtown Laramie - Various Locations
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Laramie PrideFest and
contact@laramiepridefest.com
https://www.laramiepridefest.com/

Artist Group Info

may.dylan.7@gmail.com
Downtown Laramie - Various Locations
https://www.laramiepridefest.com/events/rainbow-road-bar-crawl