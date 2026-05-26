© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Queer Gear and Clothing Swap - Laramie

Queer Gear and Clothing Swap - Laramie

This Is Laramie Pridefests First Clothing And Gear Swap. This Event Is A Lgbtqia+ Community Resource, And Hopefully A Laramie Community Carried Event In The Future. Bartering And Swapping Of Items Is Historically A Way For Vulnerable Communities To Prosper.

Please Bring Gently Used Clothing Or Hobby Items To Swap And/Or Share With Your Community. Cross Stitch You Never Got Into? Bring It! Tennis Racket That You Don’t Use, Bring It! This Is A Cash Free Event.

Clothing- Cute Fits, Athletic Wear, Camp Wear, And Any Style That Can Turn Heads.

(Hobby) Gear- Board Games, Crochet Hooks, Yarn That Has Been Sitting Staring At You Waiting To Start A Project, Yard Games, Dnd Dice That You Are Willing To Part With, And Anything That You Want To Share/Swap With Your Community.

Bring Items To Swap, Drop Items Off For Swap, Or Come See What Your Community Has To Share!

Canterbury House
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Laramie PrideFest and
contact@laramiepridefest.com
https://www.laramiepridefest.com/
Canterbury House
110 S. 9th St
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
rfrost@uwyo.edu
themysticcore.com