Pride on the Patio - Laramie
Pride on the Patio - Laramie
Bring your current craft project or just your curiosity—this relaxed, community-focused afternoon is all about connection, creativity, and joy. Whether you're knitting, crocheting, painting, or just hanging out, there's a spot for you on the patio.
Hosted in collaboration with our friends at Cowgirl Yarn, this is a chill and colorful way to spend your Sunday during PrideFest.
Cowgirl Yarn
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie PrideFest and
contact@laramiepridefest.com
Cowgirl Yarn
119 E Ivinson Ave.Laramie, Wyoming 82070
307-755-9276
howdy@cowgirlyarn.com