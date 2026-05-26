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Pride on the Patio - Laramie

Pride on the Patio - Laramie

Bring your current craft project or just your curiosity—this relaxed, community-focused afternoon is all about connection, creativity, and joy. Whether you're knitting, crocheting, painting, or just hanging out, there's a spot for you on the patio.

Hosted in collaboration with our friends at Cowgirl Yarn, this is a chill and colorful way to spend your Sunday during PrideFest.

Cowgirl Yarn
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Laramie PrideFest and
contact@laramiepridefest.com
https://www.laramiepridefest.com/
Cowgirl Yarn
119 E Ivinson Ave.
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
307-755-9276
howdy@cowgirlyarn.com
https://cowgirlyarn.com/