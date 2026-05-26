Pop-Up Acurecovery Treatment - Laramie
Pop-Up Acurecovery Treatment - Laramie
Join 7220 Counseling Coalition for a free ear acupuncture treatment. 7220 Counseling Coalition is a queer-affirming practice that supports people with their mental health in Laramie, Wyoming.
Acurecovery helps with alleviating anxiety, stress relief, reducing cravings for substances, calm & patience, building inner strength, and better sleep.
7220 Counseling Coalition
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie PrideFest and
contact@laramiepridefest.com
7220 Counseling Coalition
2900 E. Grand AveLaramie, Wyoming 82070
307-703-0402
sara@7220counseling.net