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Pop-Up Acurecovery Treatment - Laramie

Pop-Up Acurecovery Treatment - Laramie

Join 7220 Counseling Coalition for a free ear acupuncture treatment. 7220 Counseling Coalition is a queer-affirming practice that supports people with their mental health in Laramie, Wyoming.

Acurecovery helps with alleviating anxiety, stress relief, reducing cravings for substances, calm & patience, building inner strength, and better sleep.

7220 Counseling Coalition
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Laramie PrideFest and
contact@laramiepridefest.com
https://www.laramiepridefest.com/
7220 Counseling Coalition
2900 E. Grand Ave
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
307-703-0402
sara@7220counseling.net
www.7220counseling.net