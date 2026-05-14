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Pints & Panels! Rethinking Solar: Agrivoltaics & Community-Centered Energy - Lander

Pints & Panels! Rethinking Solar: Agrivoltaics & Community-Centered Energy - Lander

Join TNC's Justin Loyka at Pushroot Brewing Company for a discussion at the intersection of energy, agriculture, and conservation. Learn about the future of solar energy and an emerging approach called agrivoltaics, which pairs solar development with agriculture on the same land. Join your neighbors to explore how this innovative model could support both clean energy and working landscapes.

Pushroot Brewing Company
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming
307-332-2977
p.mettenbrink@tnc.org
https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/events/wyoming-celebration-red-canyon-ranch/
Pushroot Brewing Company
595 Main Street
Lander, Wyoming 82520
307-332-2977
p.mettenbrink@tnc.org
nature.org/wyoming