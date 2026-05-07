Pet Partners Team Evaluation - Jackson

Teton County Pet Partners (TCPP) is hosting a team evaluation on Tuesday, May 26th. This is where you and your pet demonstrate that you are a good fit for therapy animal work. Each team will have a 20-30 minute time slot.

Note: To sign up for the evaluation, you’ll first need to complete the Pet Partners Therapy Animal Handlers Course. It’s offered online and now in person too!

Our therapy animal teams bring joy and comfort to various organizations like hospitals, schools, libraries, and more.

If you’d like to join us for a team evaluation or have questions, email info@tcpetpartners.org.