Peaceful Forest - Japanese Taiko Drumming and Lion Dancing - Centennial
Peaceful Forest - Japanese Taiko Drumming and Lion Dancing - Centennial
Experience the powerful, rhythmic and dynamic energy of Traditional Japanese Taiko Drumming and Lion Dancing by Peaceful Forest, from the Kato family of Japan
Centennial Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Centennial Library and Cultural Association
307-745-8393
clca@centenniallibrary.net
Centennial Library
27 2nd StreetCentennial, Wyoming 82055
(307) 745-8393