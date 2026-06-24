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Peaceful Forest - Japanese Taiko Drumming and Lion Dancing - Centennial

Peaceful Forest - Japanese Taiko Drumming and Lion Dancing - Centennial

Experience the powerful, rhythmic and dynamic energy of Traditional Japanese Taiko Drumming and Lion Dancing by Peaceful Forest, from the Kato family of Japan

Centennial Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Centennial Library and Cultural Association
307-745-8393
clca@centenniallibrary.net
centenniallibrary.net
Centennial Library
27 2nd Street
Centennial, Wyoming 82055
(307) 745-8393
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Library/Centennial-Wyoming-Library-129550917061766/