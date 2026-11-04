Outside the Lines Veterans Group: Ceramic Christmas Trees - Casper
Outside the Lines Veterans Group: Ceramic Christmas Trees - Casper
To all Veterans and Service Members!
Join us Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 5:30PM-7:30PM for a FREE art project! We’re making ceramic Christmas trees.
For more information, call 307-235-5247 or email education@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins DriveCasper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org