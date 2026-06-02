Outside the Lines Veterans Group: Adult Summer Camp - Part 2 - Casper
Outside the Lines Veterans Group: Adult Summer Camp - Part 2 - Casper
To all Veterans and Service Members!
Join us Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 5:30PM-7:30PM for a FREE Adult Summer Camp - Part 2!
For more information, call 307-235-5247 or email education@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Discovery Center
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Discovery Center
400 E Collins DrCasper, Wyoming 82601
3072355247
education@thenic.org