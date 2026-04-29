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Opening reception for Lisa Lofgren - Buffalo

Opening reception for Lisa Lofgren - Buffalo

Lisa Lofgren's installation, "Insisting Wind, Over the Pass, Flowing Bedrock" will be on display at Margo's Pottery and Fine Crafts through August 8th. The open house will feature music by David and Caitlin Romtvedt, and give people a chance to meet the artist.

Margo's Pottery and Fine Crafts
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026

Event Supported By

Margo's Pottery and Fine Crafts
307-684-9406
margospottery@wyoming.com
http://margospottery.com

Artist Group Info

Lisa Lofgren
lisalofgrenstudio@gmail.com
http://lisalofgren.com
Margo's Pottery and Fine Crafts
1 North Main Street
Buffalo, Wyoming 82834
307-684-9406
margospottery@wyoming.com
http://margospottery.com