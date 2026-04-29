Opening reception for Lisa Lofgren - Buffalo
Opening reception for Lisa Lofgren - Buffalo
Lisa Lofgren's installation, "Insisting Wind, Over the Pass, Flowing Bedrock" will be on display at Margo's Pottery and Fine Crafts through August 8th. The open house will feature music by David and Caitlin Romtvedt, and give people a chance to meet the artist.
Margo's Pottery and Fine Crafts
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
Margo's Pottery and Fine Crafts
307-684-9406
margospottery@wyoming.com
Artist Group Info
Lisa Lofgren
lisalofgrenstudio@gmail.com
Margo's Pottery and Fine Crafts
1 North Main StreetBuffalo, Wyoming 82834
307-684-9406
margospottery@wyoming.com