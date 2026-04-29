On the Road: Fairy Tale Flights at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church - Jackson

Free and open to the public! GTMF On the Road returns to Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church for an afternoon of music performed by Festival musicians.

Fairy Tale Flights: The stunning acoustics and view at Shepherd of the Mountains Church set the stage for a world premiere by GTMF’s own José González Granero and a musical retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Nightingale by this season’s featured composer, Kevin Lau.

On the Road brings live classical music to audiences in Teton County and surrounding communities through free concerts performed by Festival Orchestra musicians and hosted with our community partners. Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich leads programs that are accessible to all ages and bring music to life with explanations and demonstrations.