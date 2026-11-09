Off Square Theatre presents Crossing the Threshold - Jackson

Join Off Square Theatre for a preview screening of “Crossing the Threshold” in the Center Theater on Veterans Day. Supported in part by the Teton County Semiquincentennial Committee, tickets are FREE but we ask that you reserve your seat.

“Crossing the Threshold” is an upcoming Wyoming-made documentary exploring veterans’ experiences of service, homecoming, and the transition to civilian life. The film follows veterans from diverse backgrounds across Wyoming as they reflect on who they were when they enlisted, who they were when they returned, and the experiences they continue to carry with them.

For more information about the film, upcoming screenings, or partnership opportunities, visit: https://www.crossingthethresholddoc.com. The film includes strong language.