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Off Square Theatre presents Crossing the Threshold - Jackson

Off Square Theatre presents Crossing the Threshold - Jackson

Join Off Square Theatre for a preview screening of “Crossing the Threshold” in the Center Theater on Veterans Day. Supported in part by the Teton County Semiquincentennial Committee, tickets are FREE but we ask that you reserve your seat.

“Crossing the Threshold” is an upcoming Wyoming-made documentary exploring veterans’ experiences of service, homecoming, and the transition to civilian life. The film follows veterans from diverse backgrounds across Wyoming as they reflect on who they were when they enlisted, who they were when they returned, and the experiences they continue to carry with them.

For more information about the film, upcoming screenings, or partnership opportunities, visit: https://www.crossingthethresholddoc.com. The film includes strong language.

Center for the Arts
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Off Square Theatre Company
(307) 733-3021
sadie@offsquare.org
https://www.offsquare.org/
Center for the Arts
240 S. Glenwood St
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
307 734 8956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org
http://www.jhcenterforthearts.org