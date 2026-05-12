NOLS Come one, Come all | Rocking H Ranch Event - Wilson
NOLS Come one, Come all | Rocking H Ranch Event - Wilson
Join NOLS for an unforgettable evening at the historic Rocking H Ranch. Featuring live music by the PTO Bluegrass Band. We'll be serving up a hearty Wyoming-style BBQ, paired with drinks and good company.
NOLS alumni, family, and friends are welcome. Come connect, share stories, enjoy some incredible BBQ, and be part of the community!
RSVP by May 17th to secure your spot!
Rocking H Ranch
0
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
NOLS
alumni@nols.edu
Artist Group Info
PTO Bluegrass Band
cat_spears@nols.edu
Rocking H Ranch
6350 N. Snake River Ranch RdWilson , Wyoming 83014
alumni@nols.edu