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NOLS Come one, Come all | Rocking H Ranch Event - Wilson

NOLS Come one, Come all | Rocking H Ranch Event - Wilson

Join NOLS for an unforgettable evening at the historic Rocking H Ranch. Featuring live music by the PTO Bluegrass Band. We'll be serving up a hearty Wyoming-style BBQ, paired with drinks and good company.

NOLS alumni, family, and friends are welcome. Come connect, share stories, enjoy some incredible BBQ, and be part of the community!

RSVP by May 17th to secure your spot!

Rocking H Ranch
0
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NOLS
alumni@nols.edu
nols.edu/events

Artist Group Info

PTO Bluegrass Band
cat_spears@nols.edu
https://www.facebook.com/BluegrassJacksonHole/
Rocking H Ranch
6350 N. Snake River Ranch Rd
Wilson , Wyoming 83014
alumni@nols.edu
https://www.givecampus.com/schools/NationalOutdoorLeadershipSchool/events/nols-come-one-come-all-wilson-wyoming