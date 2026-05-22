NIC Fest Volunteer Meeting & Training - Casper

NIC Fest Volunteer Meeting & Training

May 28, 2026 5:30–6:30 PM

The Nicolaysen Art Museum

Interested in volunteering for NIC Fest 2026? Join us for our volunteer meeting and training, in partnership with Serve Wyoming.

We’ll cover festival information, volunteer roles, schedules, expectations, and ways you can help make NIC Fest’s 20th anniversary weekend a success.

Whether you’re a returning volunteer or brand new to the festival, this meeting is a great way to get connected and prepared for the weekend ahead.

https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSdHO8JD229eMS.../viewform

NIC Fest takes place June 4–7 in downtown Casper.

Questions? Contact The Nicolaysen Art Museum for more information.