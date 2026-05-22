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NIC Fest Volunteer Meeting & Training - Casper

NIC Fest Volunteer Meeting & Training - Casper

NIC Fest Volunteer Meeting & Training
May 28, 2026 5:30–6:30 PM
The Nicolaysen Art Museum
Interested in volunteering for NIC Fest 2026? Join us for our volunteer meeting and training, in partnership with Serve Wyoming.
We’ll cover festival information, volunteer roles, schedules, expectations, and ways you can help make NIC Fest’s 20th anniversary weekend a success.
Whether you’re a returning volunteer or brand new to the festival, this meeting is a great way to get connected and prepared for the weekend ahead.
https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSdHO8JD229eMS.../viewform
NIC Fest takes place June 4–7 in downtown Casper.
Questions? Contact The Nicolaysen Art Museum for more information.

The Nicolaysen Art Museum
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

The Nicolaysen Art Museum
(307) 235-5247
ty@thenic.org
www.thenic.org

Artist Group Info

marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum
400 E Collins Dr
Casper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 235-5247
ty@thenic.org
www.thenic.org