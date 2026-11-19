Neighbors at the Table - Rock Springs
Neighbors at the Table - Rock Springs
Join Wyoming Neighbors for Housing for a free community conversation about what it takes to find a home you can afford in Rock Springs. Share your experience finding a place to rent or buy and talk with neighbors about what would make a difference. We will use what we hear to help Wyoming lawmakers understand local housing needs. Light snacks provided. Free and open to the public.
Rock Springs Library, Ferrero Room
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming Neighbors for Housing
jeremy@wyoneighbors.org
Rock Springs Library, Ferrero Room
400 C StreetRock Springs, Wyoming 82901