Neighbors at the Table - Laramie
Neighbors at the Table - Laramie
Join Wyoming Neighbors for Housing for a free community conversation about finding a home you can afford in Laramie. Share your experience, hear from neighbors, and help identify what would make it easier to rent or buy a home in Albany County. Wyoming Neighbors for Housing will use community feedback to help inform state legislators about local housing needs. Open to the public. Light snacks provided.
Laramie Plains Civic Center, Phoenix Ballroom
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming Neighbors for Housing
jeremy@wyoneighbors.org
Laramie Plains Civic Center, Phoenix Ballroom
710 E Garfield StLaramie, Wyoming 82070
(307)-745-8000