Join Wyoming Neighbors for Housing for a free community conversation about what it takes to find a home you can afford in Lander. Share your experience finding a place to rent or buy and tell us what would make a difference. We will bring what we hear to Wyoming lawmakers as they consider housing solutions in 2027. Tuesday, December 1, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Mountain Time, Wyoming Outdoor Council, Rooms A & B, 236 S. 2nd St., Lander. Open to everyone. Questions: Jeremy Jones, jeremy@wyoneighbors.org.