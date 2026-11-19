Neighbors at the Table — Gillette
Neighbors at the Table — Gillette
Join Wyoming Neighbors for Housing for a free community conversation about finding a home you can afford in Gillette. Share your experiences, hear from your neighbors, and help identify local housing challenges and possible solutions. Feedback will help inform conversations with Wyoming lawmakers. Light snacks provided. Tuesday, December 15, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Mountain Time, in Pioneer Rooms I & II. All are welcome.
Campbell County Public Library, Pioneer Rooms I & II
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming Neighbors for Housing
jeremy@wyoneighbors.org
Campbell County Public Library, Pioneer Rooms I & II
2101 S. 4-J RoadGillette, Wyoming 82718