Join Wyoming Neighbors for Housing for a free community conversation about finding a home you can afford in Cody. Share your experience renting or buying, hear from neighbors, and talk about what would make housing easier to find. What we hear will help inform Wyoming housing policy conversations. Light snacks are provided. All are welcome.

Monday, December 14, 2026, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Mountain Time. Cody Auditorium, Cody Clubroom, 1240 Beck Ave., Cody, WY 82414. Questions: Jeremy Jones, jeremy@wyoneighbors.org.