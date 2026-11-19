Neighbors at the Table - Cheyenne
Neighbors at the Table - Cheyenne
Join Wyoming Neighbors for Housing for a free community conversation about finding housing you can afford. Share your experience, hear from neighbors, and help inform housing solutions for Cheyenne and Wyoming. Light snacks provided. Everyone is welcome.
The Office Bar & Grill, The Boardroom
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming Neighbors for Housing
The Office Bar & Grill, The Boardroom
1600 E Pershing BlvdCheyenne, Wyoming 82001