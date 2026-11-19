Neighbors at the Table - Casper
Neighbors at the Table - Casper
Join Wyoming Neighbors for Housing for a free community conversation about what it takes to find a home you can afford in Casper. Share your experience finding a place to rent or buy and talk with neighbors about what would make a difference. We will use what we hear to help Wyoming lawmakers understand local housing needs. Light snacks provided. Free and open to the public.
Natrona Collective Health Trust, The Collective Space
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming Neighbors for Housing
jeremy@wyoneighbors.org
Natrona Collective Health Trust, The Collective Space
421 S. Center StreetCasper, Wyoming 82601