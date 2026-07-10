Native American Education Conference - Riverton
Native American Education Conference - Riverton
The conference aims to assist teachers of tribal youth but is open to everyone as many sessions address issues beyond the classroom. It is not just for teachers nor tribal members. We welcome anyone interested in learning more about our Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone friends, and in learning best classroom practices and other activities that will help all students. We will also screen two Wyoming-produced films: "Generation Warrior" and "Before Wyoming: The West in 1776." Keynote speakers are Rose Ann Abrahamson, great-great-great niece of Sacajawea, and Dr. Jason Cummins, author of the book "Humanized Education."
Central Wyoming College
08:30 AM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming Department of Education
3076300797
rob.black1@wyo.gov
Central Wyoming College
2660 Peck AvenueRiverton, Wyoming 82501
jennifer@cwc.edu