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MusicLand/JHYO Camp Performance - Jackson

MusicLand/JHYO Camp Performance - Jackson

Free and open to the public! This camp for grades 7-12 provides participants the chance to collaborate with GTMF musicians and teachers/musicians from MusicLand/JH Youth Orchestra, concluding with an evening performance at Jackson Hole High School Auditorium.

Jackson Hole High School Auditorium
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
Jackson Hole High School Auditorium
1910 High School Road
Jackson, Wyoming 83001