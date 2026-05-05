MusicLand/JHYO Camp Performance - Jackson
MusicLand/JHYO Camp Performance - Jackson
Free and open to the public! This camp for grades 7-12 provides participants the chance to collaborate with GTMF musicians and teachers/musicians from MusicLand/JH Youth Orchestra, concluding with an evening performance at Jackson Hole High School Auditorium.
Jackson Hole High School Auditorium
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
Jackson Hole High School Auditorium
1910 High School RoadJackson, Wyoming 83001