MUSICAL THEATER MASTER CLASS with Kate Player - Jackson
MUSICAL THEATER MASTER CLASS with Kate Player - Jackson
This 90 minute Int/Adv musical theatre jazz class is open to all levels! It consists of a short warmup followed by a jazz combo filled with technique, style, and storytelling. Class will include optional filming. Bring your heels if you have them and come dance!
Learn more at dwjh.org/workshops.
Dancers' Workshop
$30
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Dancers' Workshop
jane@dwjh.org