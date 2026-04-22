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MUSICAL THEATER MASTER CLASS with Kate Player - Jackson

MUSICAL THEATER MASTER CLASS with Kate Player - Jackson

This 90 minute Int/Adv musical theatre jazz class is open to all levels! It consists of a short warmup followed by a jazz combo filled with technique, style, and storytelling. Class will include optional filming. Bring your heels if you have them and come dance!

Learn more at dwjh.org/workshops.

Dancers' Workshop
$30
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dancers' Workshop
jane@dwjh.org
https://www.dwjh.org/
Dancers' Workshop
240 South Glenwood
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
https://www.dwjh.org/