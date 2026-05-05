Musical Adventures with Valley of the Tetons Library - Driggs
Musical Adventures with Valley of the Tetons Library - Driggs
Free and open to the public! GTMF brings the popular Musical Adventures early childhood music program to Driggs, Idaho!
Geared for listeners ages one through five, Musical Adventures provides a fun environment for children and their caregivers to enjoy music and play along, led by Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich. Don’t miss this popular program’s visit to Driggs, Idaho!
Driggs City Plaza
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
Driggs City Plaza
60 South Main StreetDriggs, Idaho 83422
(307) 690-2234
events@downtowndriggs.org